OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $279,000 Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average is $61.24.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

