AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Position Raised by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,872 shares of company stock valued at $94,603,027. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone Stock Up 1.1 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,652.76.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,391.17 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,451.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2,390.04.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $22.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

