OneAscent Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $82.78 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $141.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENTG. Mizuho decreased their price target on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

