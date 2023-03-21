OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 136 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in VMware by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 521,474 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,016,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

Insider Transactions at VMware

VMware Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock opened at $117.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $132.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.83.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

