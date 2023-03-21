OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 4,508 JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of BATS:BBIN opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.
About JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF
