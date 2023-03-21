OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $220,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

