OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $135.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.99 and a 200-day moving average of $135.75. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

