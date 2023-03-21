JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,393 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $433,667,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,637 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,480,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,554 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $127.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

