Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 691 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,942,000 after acquiring an additional 19,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 6.3% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 593.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 89,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 76,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.47 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 99.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TWST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

