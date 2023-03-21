Marquette Asset Management LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $130.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

