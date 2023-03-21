Marquette Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

