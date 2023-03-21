KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $471,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $183.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.98 and a 200-day moving average of $165.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $186.10.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

