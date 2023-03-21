KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 75.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PHDG opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $36.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.34.

About Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

