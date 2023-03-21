KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Invests $556,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,005,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 9,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP opened at $108.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.60. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $126.62.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

