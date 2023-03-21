iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $217.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $256.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.17.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

