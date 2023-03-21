KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 655 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 162,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after buying an additional 29,228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $149.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $165.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

