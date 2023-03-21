SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $927,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $269,000.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $41.92 and a 52-week high of $73.01.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

