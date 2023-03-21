KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Pathward Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Pathward Financial by 5,432.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 401,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,221,000 after buying an additional 393,875 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pathward Financial by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,770,000 after buying an additional 342,509 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 468,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after purchasing an additional 284,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 595,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 230,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Pathward Financial

In related news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $156,143.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,110 shares in the company, valued at $191,567.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pathward Financial news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $156,143.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,567.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,647.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 850 shares of company stock worth $37,057. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pathward Financial Trading Down 3.4 %

CASH stock opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.80. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $42.59.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.79 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pathward Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

About Pathward Financial

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.