KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,432 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $238.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $296.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.59.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

