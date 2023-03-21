KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.

NYSE:YUM opened at $128.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

