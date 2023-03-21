KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Makes New $797,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 21,856,794 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,401,000 after buying an additional 11,921,850 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,740,000 after buying an additional 8,927,502 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after buying an additional 4,443,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after buying an additional 2,172,405 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.36. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $78.35.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
