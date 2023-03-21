First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 82,473 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $12,876,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 45.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period.

Shares of FDL stock opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.22.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

