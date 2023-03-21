Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,446 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,340 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE BBY opened at $78.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.26. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $103.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

