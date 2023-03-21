KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at $390,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 7.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 4.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Polaris by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.23 and a 200-day moving average of $107.36. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $123.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

