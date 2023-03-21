State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,530 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.68.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.