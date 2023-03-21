DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 3,159 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $8,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

In other news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson acquired 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,776.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,776.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 74,797 shares of company stock worth $2,609,558 and sold 30,127,700 shares worth $1,037,197,872. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.21%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

