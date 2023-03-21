Contrasting Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) and SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG)

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) and SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Task Group and SpringBig’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Task Group 2.03% 8.65% 4.78% SpringBig N/A -135.72% -8.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Computer Task Group and SpringBig, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Task Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SpringBig 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SpringBig has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 592.31%. Given SpringBig’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SpringBig is more favorable than Computer Task Group.

50.7% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of SpringBig shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of SpringBig shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Computer Task Group has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringBig has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Computer Task Group and SpringBig’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Task Group $325.08 million 0.36 $6.61 million $0.43 17.33 SpringBig $26.63 million 0.62 -$13.08 million N/A N/A

Computer Task Group has higher revenue and earnings than SpringBig.

Summary

Computer Task Group beats SpringBig on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution. It operates through the following segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The North America and Europe IT Solutions and Services segments offer digital transformation solutions. The Non-Strategic Technology Services provides staffing services. The company was founded by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Baer on March 11, 1966 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention. Its reporting and analytics offerings deliver insights that clients utilize to understand their customer base, purchasing habits, and trends. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

