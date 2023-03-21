Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $55.64 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,250 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,752 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 7.6% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

