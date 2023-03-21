Head to Head Analysis: ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) vs. Cadre (NYSE:CDRE)

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) and Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Cadre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -355.09% -25.26% -23.66% Cadre 1.27% 6.18% 2.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of Cadre shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of Cadre shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cadre 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ReWalk Robotics and Cadre, as provided by MarketBeat.

ReWalk Robotics currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 347.89%. Cadre has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.72%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Cadre.

Volatility and Risk

ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadre has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Cadre’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $5.51 million 7.23 -$19.57 million ($0.32) -2.09 Cadre $457.84 million 1.53 $12.66 million $0.12 156.83

Cadre has higher revenue and earnings than ReWalk Robotics. ReWalk Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cadre beats ReWalk Robotics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs. Its products include ReWalk Exo-Suit and ReWalk Personal 6.0. The company was founded by Amit Goffer on June 20, 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, and various foreign government agencies. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

