Critical Review: WNS (NYSE:WNS) & Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) and WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exela Technologies and WNS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.17 billion 0.00 -$142.39 million ($16.00) 0.00 WNS $1.11 billion 3.91 $132.10 million $2.76 32.68

WNS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exela Technologies. Exela Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WNS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 WNS 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Exela Technologies and WNS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Exela Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 55,576.86%. WNS has a consensus target price of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.86%. Given Exela Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than WNS.

Volatility and Risk

Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WNS has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of WNS shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Exela Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of WNS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Exela Technologies and WNS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -26.44% N/A -26.11% WNS 11.58% 21.54% 12.69%

Summary

WNS beats Exela Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments. The WNS Global BPM is delivered out of its delivery centers in China Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. The WNS Auto Claims BPM segment offers fault and non-fault repairs and legal services in relation to personal injury claims. The company was founded by Alan Stephen Dunning, David Charles Tibble and Neeraj Bhargava on February 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

