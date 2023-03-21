Head-To-Head Contrast: Gogoro (GGR) and Its Rivals

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Gogoro to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
10.3% of Gogoro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Gogoro and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gogoro
|$382.83 million
|-$98.91 million
|-7.71
|Gogoro Competitors
|$44.47 billion
|$2.45 billion
|12.45
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gogoro and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gogoro
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Gogoro Competitors
|844
|2217
|3041
|137
|2.40
Gogoro presently has a consensus price target of $5.77, indicating a potential upside of 66.19%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 43.09%. Given Gogoro’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gogoro is more favorable than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Gogoro and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gogoro
|-25.84%
|-35.10%
|-11.87%
|Gogoro Competitors
|-4,075.22%
|-24.85%
|-11.86%
Summary
Gogoro peers beat Gogoro on 8 of the 11 factors compared.
Gogoro Company Profile
Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone. It also operates battery swapping infrastructure network for electric vehicles that can be deployed across the cities to provide portable power through battery vending machines. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn Electronics Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.
