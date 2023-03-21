Analyzing Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AGNC Investment and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $1.59 billion 3.50 -$1.19 billion ($2.54) -3.81 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $239.74 million 9.09 $41.50 million $0.46 52.04

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AGNC Investment. AGNC Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment -80.24% 26.82% 2.91% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 17.31% 11.05% 4.00%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares AGNC Investment and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

AGNC Investment has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.9% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.9%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. AGNC Investment pays out -56.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays out 326.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. AGNC Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AGNC Investment and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 1 6 0 2.86 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 2 4 0 2.67

AGNC Investment presently has a consensus target price of $10.86, suggesting a potential upside of 12.20%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus target price of $43.71, suggesting a potential upside of 82.60%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats AGNC Investment on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change. The company was founded on November 7, 2012 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.

