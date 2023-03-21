North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 2,561 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.09% of UMH Properties worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 160,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $476,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in UMH Properties by 100.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 1.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 275,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $25.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.39%.

In other news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $27,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,589.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UMH Properties news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $27,947.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,589.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,791.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,652 shares of company stock valued at $73,384 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UMH shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

About UMH Properties

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

Featured Stories

