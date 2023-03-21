North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,025 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,195,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,378 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% in the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $212,085,000 after buying an additional 2,005,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $278,734,000 after buying an additional 1,966,755 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 703.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,780,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $66,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 903.3% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,494,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

