North Star Investment Management Corp. Takes Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 335.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 59.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.
Addus HomeCare Stock Performance
Shares of ADUS opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $73.65 and a 12-month high of $114.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $382,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,585,558.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Addus HomeCare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $135,277.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $382,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,585,558.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,537 shares of company stock worth $1,099,123 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Addus HomeCare Company Profile
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Addus HomeCare (ADUS)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.