North Star Investment Management Corp. Takes Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 335.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 59.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of ADUS opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $73.65 and a 12-month high of $114.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $382,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,585,558.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Addus HomeCare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $135,277.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $382,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,585,558.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,537 shares of company stock worth $1,099,123 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

See Also

