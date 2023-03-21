North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $731,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Southern were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth about $40,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 1,944.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

