North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 115 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 600.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Chevron by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,660 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 106.3% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,050 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after buying an additional 1,899,104 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after buying an additional 847,841 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $154.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.65 and a 200 day moving average of $169.51.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

