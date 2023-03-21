Telemus Capital LLC Invests $216,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock opened at $367.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $429.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.69. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

