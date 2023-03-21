Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNTK. TheStreet cut shares of Montauk Renewables from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
Montauk Renewables Trading Down 3.6 %
MNTK opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of -0.26. Montauk Renewables has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Montauk Renewables Company Profile
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Montauk Renewables (MNTK)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.