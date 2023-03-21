Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNTK. TheStreet cut shares of Montauk Renewables from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Montauk Renewables Trading Down 3.6 %

MNTK opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of -0.26. Montauk Renewables has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

