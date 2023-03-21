KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 4,204 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $106.83 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $110.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.25.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.