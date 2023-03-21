12,861 Shares in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BE opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,259.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,275,068.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bloom Energy news, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,259.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,275,068.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 6,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $117,278.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,910.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 338,781 shares of company stock valued at $6,812,799. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

