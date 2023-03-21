Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 189,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 296,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.44. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

