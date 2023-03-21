KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 2,857 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,229 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.06.

General Motors Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average of $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $46.74.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

