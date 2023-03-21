KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 95,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,902,967. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.91.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 153.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

