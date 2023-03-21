Roth Capital Downgrades Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) to Neutral

Roth Capital cut shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

CRLBF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cresco Labs from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Cresco Labs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen downgraded Cresco Labs from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $14.25 price target on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Cresco Labs from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.82.

Cresco Labs Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CRLBF stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $442.85 million and a PE ratio of -6.56.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

