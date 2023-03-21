KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Invests $1.47 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,667,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,329,000. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,687,000 after buying an additional 29,115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $89.31 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.13 and a 200 day moving average of $83.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

