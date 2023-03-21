Telemus Capital LLC Increases Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 655,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 50.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,262,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,628 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $85.37. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.14. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.