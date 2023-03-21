Telemus Capital LLC Makes New $351,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IHI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,515,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $52.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.71. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $62.55.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

