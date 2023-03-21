NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,634 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in NetApp by 57.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in NetApp by 28.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetApp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Insider Activity at NetApp

NetApp Stock Performance

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,951,740 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day moving average is $65.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.