Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Lowered by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average is $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $56.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

